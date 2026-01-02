Thomasville church launches free wrap-around recovery program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A new wrap-around recovery program in Thomasville is using spiritual guidance and community support to reduce relapse.



The program is free and targets participants who are mentally and physically stable, committed to sobriety, and willing to participate in classes, work projects, and random drug testing.



24 participants have enrolled so far; men stay on-site in Thomasville, while women in stay in Cairo.



Watch the video below to hear from a participant about this program and see how you can help with their mission.

Thomasville launches free wraparound recovery program

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Research from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows 40–60% of people in recovery relapse after treatment. One Thomas County church is working to break that cycle.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter.

I'm looking into how a new faith-based program in Thomasville is taking a different approach to reduce relapse and rebuild lives.

At New Covenant Church, Pastor Dave Allen and his wife Allison run a ministry for the unhoused, feeding people and connecting them with services for housing, food, and daily needs.

This year, they're expanding their support with a one-year recovery program. Allen says it's designed to give people a reset and tools to rebuild their lives.

"We started realizing after we started doing the homeless ministry that once we built a relationship with them, there's not enough programs that are clean and spiritually based where people can come and not only get freedom but then also have something when they leave. So our goal is once they leave and they have that freedom to be able to have an apartment, have it furnished, and have all the bills paid," said Allison Allen.

I spoke with Nicholes Sparrow, who will be joining the program. He says it's a huge opportunity to work on the things he knows he needs to change.

"My drug habit, it's got to go. It's going to be gone. Cigarette habits, also being a father, also benefiting, learning how to work, work skills, how you can pay your bills, how you can manage your money, all types of things. It's awesome. You just have to have the want," said Sparrow.

While the program is free and includes housing, participants must be mentally and physically stable, nonviolent, and willing to commit to a year of sobriety, including random drug tests.

"We went to South Florida. We went up to Iowa. We went into another place in Georgia where they have like a 98% success rate if they complete the program. And so we really designed a program after other successful programs that are faith-based," said Allen.

The program is structured in three phases:

The first three months are on campus, focusing on classes, counseling, and life skills.

The next phase, three to six months, is integrating into the workforce while continuing support.

The final three months focus on transitioning participants to independent living, providing housing, a car, and essentials.

So far, 24 people have signed up.

Men will stay at the Thomasville church, and women will stay in Cairo, transported daily to Thomasville for classes and work.

"We serve two types of populations of people here locally. We serve people that we would qualify as living in unproductive lifestyle. That could be people that are living in abandoned homes, maybe in tents in the woods around Thomasville, and people that struggle with addiction of any kind. It can be substances, gambling, pornography, whatever it is, and they want to be set free," said pastor David Allen.

Pastor Allen says by addressing the spiritual, mental, and physical aspects of addiction and having participants live together, the program aims to reduce relapse and build lasting friendships, something Sparrow believes will be important as he goes through the program.

"I will see them as my brothers, other than a friend, especially if they're serious, and throughout the journey, we will come close. So it will be deeper than a friend. They'll be like a brother"

Dave and Allison started this program with thrift store earnings and donations. But to keep the program going they're now looking for money to provide meals, twin beds, mattresses, sheets, nightstands, and small dressers.

You can call the church office at this number: 229‑226‑3246.

In Thomasville, Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC27

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.