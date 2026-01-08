Thomasville launches “200 Challenge” to celebrate city’s bicentennial

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — As the city of Thomasville celebrates 200 years of existence in 2026, they're also launching a new challenge that encourages acts of service.



Thomas County was founded in 1825, but Thomasville became the county seat and legally recognized as a city in late December 1826.



The 200 Challenge asks participants to complete 200 acts of service, growth, or purpose in honor of Thomasville’s 200 years.



With Thomasville turning 200 years old, the city came up with a simple way to honor that milestone. They're calling it the 200 Challenge.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter, breaking down what the challenge is and how neighbors, businesses, and families can take part.

Thomasville's bicentennial can feel a little confusing at first because the city and the county don't share the same birthday.

Thomas County was founded first, on December 23, 1825. That's the date the state of Georgia officially created the county.

But Thomasville as a city came later. In order for the county to function, state law required leaders to choose and purchase land for a county seat.

That happened on June 17, 1826, when commissioners bought 490 acres for $210, known as Lot 39 of the 13th District what became Thomasville proper.

But that's not considered Thomasville's official birthday.

"The actual date of when the state of Georgia passed an act saying Thomas County had chosen the site known as Thomasville to become the seat of government, that's what gave Thomasville legal standing,"

Curator Ephraim Rotter said.

And that happened in late December of 1826, when the state of Georgia officially recognized Thomasville as the county seat, giving the city legal standing of its own.

Now, nearly 200 years later, the City of Thomasville is marking that milestone with a year-long "200 Challenge", encouraging neighbors to celebrate the past by giving back in the present.

"You could take your organization's mission or your purpose or maybe some goals that you have for 2026 and incorporate that into doing 200 of something. So it may be reading 200 books to children or serving a meal to 200 people or planting 200 rose bushes within the year, anything that really ties back to your organization or your personal mission and really celebrating Thomasville's 200," said April Norton, the managing director of marketing & communications for the City of Thomasville.

Neighbors, families, nonprofits, churches, schools, and businesses can all take part.

Once you decide what your "200" will be, you can submit it through a form on the City of Thomasville's bicentennial website, letting the city know how you're participating and helping tell your story.

"The first 200 organizations that actually complete the challenge will receive a challenge coin...and that is a special gift that was created specifically for the Thomasville 200 celebration," said Norton.

Norton tells me the City of Thomasville will officially kick off its 200th birthday celebration on Saturday, January 24th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater.

In Thomasville, I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27.

