Thomasville approves record $139.3 million budget with focus on capital improvements

THOMASVILLE, GA — The Thomasville City Council has approved a $139.3 million budget for 2026 that prioritizes major capital projects while maintaining no property tax revenue.

In a press release, it states the balanced budget represents a 2.23% increase over 2025 and includes $52.7 million in capital funding for infrastructure improvements and community projects. City officials say it's the largest capital budget in the city's recorded history.

The City of Thomasville states that the budget funds ongoing projects, including the Old Albany Road Sidewalk Project, the Remington Streetscape Project, and Phase II of Paradise Park renovations. New projects include paving and sidewalk improvements, Lift Station 3 rehabilitation, airport expansion, and technology upgrades for automated metering infrastructure.

Additional capital projects include municipal building renovations, landfill cell construction, and improvements to Cassidy Pond Park and Balfour Park.

To create a balanced budget, the city used a zero-based approach requiring all departments to keep budgets at or below previous years' levels. The release states Chief Financial Officer Ashley Cason said city leadership reduced operating budget requests by $2.4 million.

"We eliminated vacant positions, reduced major equipment & vehicle requests by more than 30%, and either delayed or eliminated capital projects, which allowed us to present City Council with a budget that funds the necessary capital projects with a less than 3% increase from our 2025 budget," Cason said.

The budget was approved during the December 10, 2025, council meeting.

