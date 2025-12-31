THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County is resurfacing more than 3.3 miles of aging roads using 2017 SPLOST dollars to prevent worsening damage and improve safety for drivers.



Six roads, including Millpond Road and Clyde Griffin Road, are being resurfaced as part of a $565,000 project.

Some roads date back to the 1980s, and fixing cracks and potholes now helps avoid costlier repairs later.



Watch the video below to see when construction is expected to start.

Thomas County starts long-overdue repairs on six roads

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cracks, potholes, and decades of wear are pushing Thomas County to act now before things get worse.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter. I’m finding out why these six roads moved to the top of the priority list.

Thomas County is moving forward with a road resurfacing project covering more than 3.31 miles.

Six roads are set to be resurfaced: Millpond Road, Linwood Lane, Clyde Griffin Road, Cindy Drive, Inman Lane, and Marcia Lane.

Jay Knight, Public Works Director, says these roads were picked based on age, damage, and how much traffic they handle every day.

“Clyde Griffin would be the worst. It's one of the roads that's out in the county up towards Coolidge area. That road probably gets a lot more traffic, a lot more farm use. This road that we're on now, Mill Pond, gets a lot more residential use. So, therefore, it's not in as bad a shape,” said Knight.

And that wear shows up as cracks and potholes, damage that lets water seep under the road and makes conditions worse over time.

Officials say fixing these roads now is critical before they require more expensive repairs.

The $565,000 project is being paid for with 2017 SPLOST funds that one-cent sales tax voters approved to keep roads safe and drivable.

“I think the largest thing that we need to stress out of this is this comes out of that SPLOST money. So that SPLOST at one cent is continuing to resurface and keep these roads in good condition. I think the people of Thomas County have done a wonderful job of that and see the payback that it's given them for giving that one cent,” said Knight.

Construction is expected to begin within the next two weeks and should take about one to two weeks to complete, with crews moving from road to road.

In Thomasville, Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.