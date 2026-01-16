THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is reviving a volunteer posse for the first time in over 30 years to assist with community events, missing person searches, and emergency responses.



Volunteers will assist with traffic control, missing person searches, storm response, and large events.

Participants must be 18 or older, pass a background check, and complete training before helping in the field.

Watch the video below to learn more about why they decided to revive the sheriff's posse and how you can join.

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office brings back volunteer posse

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thomas County is asking neighbors to step up and join a volunteer posse to help with everything from parades to missing child searches.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter.

I'm taking you inside the plans for the volunteer posse and how you can get involved to protect and support our neighborhood.

A sheriff's posse is nothing new to Thomas County.

"There used to be one here approximately 30 years ago," said Tim Watkins, Thomas County Sheriff.

Now, the Sheriff's Office is bringing it back

"Well, all law enforcement at this time is in a staffing crisis. We don't have the bodies that we need for things. And sometimes, to be truthful, there's things that a civilian can assist us with that a deputy may not have to be tied up and may be able to answer a call for service instead of sitting on a downed tree or something of that nature that takes time and personnel," said Dylan Groves, coordinator.

Sergeant Dylan Groves tells me these volunteers could help fill gaps when deputies are stretched thin.

They'd be used for things like:



traffic control at parades and football games,

searches for missing children or adults,

helping clear roads after storms,

and assisting during large community events.

But before anyone steps into the field, training comes first.

"Well, the first thing we're gonna have to do is we're gonna have to cover liability, and we're gonna have to cover what we can and can't do as a posse member. From there, again, we're gonna have to touch on evidence preservation and things of such," said Groves.

And this isn't just about emergencies. The Sheriff's Office says it's about building trust, getting to know the community better, and letting neighbors be part of the solution.

The requirements, if you're interested, are that you're over 18 and able to pass a background check.

If you meet those two requirements, you can call the Sheriff's Office at this number (229-225-3300

) to get started.

In Thomasville, Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.