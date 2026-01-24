Thomas County prepares for Point-in-Time Count to measure homelessness

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County is gathering volunteers for a Point-in-Time Count next week which tracks local homelessness.



Volunteers are being trained at the Thomas County Public Library to survey people living outdoors, in vehicles, or in encampments.

This year’s count is expected to be more comprehensive than previous efforts, addressing gaps in past numbers by reaching more locations and involving more of the community.

Watch the video below to see how you can register to become a Point In Volunteer.

Thomas County prepares for annual Point-in-Time Count to measure homelessness

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For one night, volunteers will hit the streets to count neighbors who don't have a place to sleep, and that number helps decide what support comes next.

"Well, right now in Thomas County, it shows that we have about 36 homeless, according to the count two years ago. And we know that that number is very skewed," said Tammy Murphy, the executive director of Thomas County Cares.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter.

I'm checking in on why this count matters and how you can be part of it.

Just one night every two years, the Point-in-Time Count, PIT for short, aims to get a snapshot of all unsheltered neighbors in Thomas County.

This year it's happening on Monday, January 26th.

Tammy Murphy with Thomas County CARES is training volunteers at the Thomas County Public Library, walking them through what the night will look like, how to use the Counting Us app, and what to expect in the field.

"We are able to count from sunset to sunrise, and then we are given the next seven days to pick up anyone who we may have missed. So we will choose key locations such as our street feeds or showering events where we can go and utilize the same surveys to make sure that we counted everyone and that no one got left out," said Murphy.

Murphy tells me the app helps them log the numbers in real time and communicate what they're seeing.

Police are on board, spread out across the county to assist volunteers and respond if needed.

Volunteers are also connected with a co-responder, which is a trained professional who can step in if someone needs mental health support or extra safety assistance.

"When we talk about keeping people safe, I think it starts with recognizing another person's dignity and worth, right? And so what that looks like is if I'm approaching somebody in their dwelling or they're sheltered in their car or whatnot, just like I have a home, I wouldn't want somebody to just barge in my front door and say, 'Hey, I got a few questions for you,'" said co-responder Gregory Roberts.

Even though it's expected to be a very cold night, the count has to happen. It's required by HUD nationwide.

"It is essential that we have these counts because this refers on up to the state level as well as the federal level what homelessness looks like in our area and what type of funding and services are needed based on those results," said Murphy.

To sign up or learn more, call Thomas County CARES at this number: (229) 564-7516 or 615-426-0729 or tammiemurphy@thomascountycares.org.

In Thomasville, Layan Abu Tarboush.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.