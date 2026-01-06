Thomas County Central celebrates football team's seventh state title Monday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas County Central High School Yellow Jackets returned to the Jackets' Nest one last time Monday to celebrate a historic season.



The Yellow Jackets went 15–0 and won the GHSA Class 5A championship, the school’s seventh state title for football.



Highlights from Monday's celebration included proclamations from county leaders, cheerleaders, band performances, an 18-minute recap video, and the unveiling of the championship sign, all culminating in a downtown parade.



Watch the video below to hear from one of the nine football players moving on to play college football.

Thomas County Central honors undefeated season with seventh state title ceremony

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Yellow Jackets football team won it all back in December, and Monday night, they finally got their moment to celebrate.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter, at Jackets' Nest Stadium, where the wait is finally over.

Thomas County Central finished their undefeated season with a 62–21 win in the GHSA Class 5A state championship, their seventh title in school history, and a milestone that puts the Yellow Jackets in a very exclusive group statewide.

But head coach Justin Rogers says this moment didn't come overnight. It's the result of months of off-season work, spring training, summer conditioning, and fall preparation.

"We felt like we finished a little short the year before, that we should have kept going. And so they were driven. They made a mantra that they wanted to do whatever it took to go back and finish this thing. And you saw it through the off-season work, and the spring, and the summer, and all fall," said Rogers.

As the team ran through the banner and unveiled a new championship sign, Monday's celebration was all about that journey.

The community joined in the celebration, as the Thomas County commission designated January 5th as "Jackets Day."

"So it was important we did it tonight before all our seniors that are leaving for college leave off. So we can celebrate them one last time, recognize them, recognize our community and how thankful we are for them," said Rogers.

I spoke with senior Rodney Dunber after the celebration.

He's a wide receiver who will play football at the University of Pittsburgh next season.

"Yeah, I love football. I've been playing football ever since I was five years old, so I've just been in love with it all my life. My people play football, and I just kind of tag along with it," said Dunber.

Dunber tells me the team followed everything they planned all season, and it paid off.

He says the program at Thomas County Central is unlike any other high school team he's seen.

"Yeah, I feel like our team is kind of like a college team. In some ways, the coaches, they coach us in a different way than probably you would see at any other high school. So I feel like this is definitely a better school to go to, and this school has a great advantage for the next level," said Dunber.

Dunber is grateful the school helped kick start his career, and he's trying to make to to the NFL from here.

Coach Rogers tells me nine players from this championship season are moving on to play at the next level, continuing the legacy of excellence at Thomas County Central.

In Thomasville, I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.