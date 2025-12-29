Thomasville's Christmas tree recycling program encourages community sustainability

When & Where: Saturday, January 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the City of Thomasville Drop-Off Recycling Center.



Only live, undecorated, unbound trees are accepted; the event is free and open to the public. Watch the video below to see how recycled trees are helping beautify local parks while reducing waste.

Give your Christmas tree a second life in Thomasville this Saturday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousands of Christmas trees across Thomasville could end up in landfills this week, but there's a simple way to keep them out and give them a second life.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, and I'm checking out how neighbors are dropping off their trees to be recycled into mulch for our local parks and gardens.

After the holidays, Thomasville neighbors have a green way to give their Christmas trees a second life.

On Saturday, January 3rd, from 9 to noon at the City of Thomasville Drop‑Off Recycling Center.

Keep Thomas County Beautiful is hosting its free Christmas Tree Recycling Event, part of Georgia’s longtime Bring One for the Chipper tradition.

Across the state, this program has helped Georgians recycle more than 6 million trees instead of sending them to landfills.

So bring your live, unbound, undecorated tree and volunteers will turn it into mulch used for local parks, landscaping, and community projects..

And for those who come out on Jan. 3rd? There’s fun perks too, You’ll get free insulated tote bags, t‑shirts, and giveaways while supplies last.

In Thomasville, Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27

