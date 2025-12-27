Barwick woman shares emotional reaction after neighbors rally to help

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — After ABC 27 shared Miss Mable’s unsafe living conditions, the story went viral, raising $5,500 in donations and renewing calls for action on housing issues across Thomas County.



Community members donated thousands to help cover basic necessities as efforts continue to secure a safer trailer or RV for Miss Mable.



Residents say Miss Mable’s situation reflects a wider issue, with dozens of unsafe homes across Barwick, especially in African American neighborhoods.



Watch the video below to see Miss Mable’s reaction to the outpouring of support and where she is now.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week, we introduced you to Miss Mable, a Thomas County senior living in unsafe conditions, worried she could freeze this winter.

Since then, that story has taken off online with over 70,000 views making the response to help her overwhelming.

I'm giving you an update on Miss Mable's housing situation and how the community has responded.

As you know, Miss Mable has been living in this red house for years with no water, electricity, or even a bathroom.

Her story is bringing attention to what some neighbors are calling a housing crisis in Thomas County.

After the story aired, community member Jake Conway who's been helping her says a fundraiser linked through our website raised about $5,500.

He tells me that money will go toward furniture, clothes, and basic necessities while he continues working to find Miss Mable a safer place to live like a trailer or RV in better condition.

I spoke with Miss Mable to tell her about the community support she's received, and this is what she had to say.

"I appreciate that. I thank God for that. It makes me happy to live in a new home," said Daniels.

Many of you asked why Miss Mable isn't in assisted living or elderly care.

She told me she would rather live on her own close to her family, neighbors, and the community she's known for decades here in Barwick.

Others suggested rebuilding the home or donating items to fix it up.

But Miss Mable and others in the neighborhood have told me the red house is unsafe and no longer fixable.

Miss Mable is staying in this RV, which is in poor condition, but she has refused to go to a hotel, wanting to stay close to her family until a new trailer is secured for her.

