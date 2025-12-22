Travelers talk about their holiday rush experience as they arrive at Tallahassee International Airport

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee International Airport looks a little busier during this time of the year.



TSA is expected to screen 44.3 million travelers through the first week of January.

On Monday, we stopped by the Tallahassee International Airport to see how much traffic was flowing in and out of the Capital City.

Watch the video below to hear from one traveler as he shares his experience and what brings him to Tallahassee,

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The holiday travel rush is picking up in the Capital City.

Jesse Medford flew in from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"When I was in Charlotte, I bet there were 300 people in front of me to go through checkpoint, and I didn't think I was gonna get through, but it goes fast.—Everybody's at the end of line sometime, and I got up front. It didn't take as long as I thought."

Medford says he flew in to spend the holidays with his daughter and granddaughter.

Although holiday travel is at an all-time high, he says there is no place he'd rather be.

"I left Winston-Salem this morning. It was 31 degrees, and I get down here. I can't wait to take his jacket off and leave it in the closet."

On the road, gas prices are also down for drivers.

The average price for a gallon of regular is $2.86 in Florida and $2.73 in Georgia.

