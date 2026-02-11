Tallahassee takes flight: Tuskegee Airmen exhibit lands this week, celebrating heritage and inspiration

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An exhibit celebrating the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen has arrived in Southwest Tallahassee, bringing the story of America's first Black combat pilots to the capital city.

The Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron launched its annual Rise Above traveling exhibit at the Aero Center on Wednesday.

The mobile theater showcases a documentary chronicling the history of the Tuskegee Airmen through interviews and historical footage from the World War II era.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American military pilots who fought in World War II despite facing racial segregation and discrimination. They earned their nickname "Red Tails" from the distinctive red paint on the tails of their aircraft. The unit proved their skill and courage in combat, helping to pave the way for integration of the U.S. military.

Chris Allen, the director of the Rise Above traveling exhibit, said the location holds special significance for the Tuskegee Airmen's story.

"This airport was a location where they would fly out of Tuskegee, Alabama and make training flights here land and touch and go across the Apalachicola Forest and go back to Tuskegee," Allen said. "I mean it couldn't be more relevant."

The connection between Tallahassee and the Tuskegee Airmen adds a local dimension to the national story. The pilots used the area for crucial training exercises that prepared them for combat missions in Europe and North Africa.

The mobile theater provides an immersive experience for visitors, featuring firsthand accounts from surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

The exhibit serves as both an educational tool and a tribute to the courage and determination of the pioneering aviators. Their service helped challenge racial barriers in the military and contributed to the broader civil rights movement.

The exhibit's signature aircraft, a P-51C Mustang, will arrive later in the week. The restored warbird represents the type of aircraft flown by many Tuskegee Airmen during their combat missions.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the historic plane up close and learn about its role in World War II aviation history.

The Rise Above traveling exhibit tours communities across the United States, bringing the Tuskegee Airmen's story to new audiences. The program aims to inspire young people while honoring the legacy of these groundbreaking pilots.

The exhibit runs through Saturday at the Aero Center.

Large groups can stop by on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those visits must be scheduled in advance.

Neighbors can take part in public viewings without advanced booking on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

