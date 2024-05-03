One woman dead, police investigating homicide in Southwest Tallahassee

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One woman is dead, and Tallahassee Police are investigating what led to her death in Southwest Tallahassee. On social media, TPD confirmed they responded to Providence Point Apartments at 1242 Stuckey Avenue around 5:30 Friday morning.

TPD said when officers arrived, "they discovered an adult female suffering from serious injuries. She was immediately transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased."

TPD said detectives are working to figure out what led to the situation and how the woman died. TPD added, "This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available."

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.