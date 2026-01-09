LCSO: Law enforcement agencies investigate threatening calls to schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law enforcement agencies are investigating threatening phone calls made to several schools in the Tallahassee and Leon County area.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the calls referenced bomb threats and potential shootings. Deputies say the calls are not associated with a credible or active threat, but each report is being treated seriously using local, state, and federal resources.

Deputies say there is no indication of imminent danger to students, staff, or the community. The Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee State College Police are also involved in the joint investigation. Law enforcement officers are working with the schools and security personnel to provide guidance and support.

