Kearney Center to continue providing 24/7 shelter, meals and something extra on Christmas Day to those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Kearney Center will remain open 24/7 through Christmas Day, offering access to beds, meals, mental health counseling, and a special gift to help Tallahassee neighbors in need.



The center has seen an increase in need this holiday season compared to previous years and typically sees more feelings of isolation and loneliness among its clients during this time, according to CEO Sonya Wilson.

It's offering mental health services and giving out gifts to clients and those who stop by for meals and other services in response.

Watch the video below to hear more about this new holiday tradition.

Kearney Center to continue providing 247 shelter, meals and something extra on Christmas Day to those in need

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

24 hours, 7 days a week.

The work at the Kearney Center isn’t stopping on Christmas.

I’m Brieanna Smith in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood. I’m taking a look at how they will help neighbors this year.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the Kearney Center’s mission is unchanged: helping others experiencing hardship.

The center is offering its normal services — beds, meals, and day programming.

The only difference is gifts for its clients and anyone who visits for a meal.

“It's just amazing they're going to get a bag of essentials, but they're also going to get some trinkets in there like all the ladies will get a nice handbag,” Wilson said.

I talked to CEO Sonya Wilson, who says the holidays can be challenging for its clients who sometimes experience loneliness or depression.

But she says those feelings aren’t unique to just those who are experiencing homelessness.

She says she’s seen more people seeking help this holiday season compared to previous years.

“The best gift we can give is that of our time, and this year we want to give more than that. We want to give everybody a little something just to remind them how important they are to us and that their home starts here. This isn't the end. This is only the beginning,” she said.

Wilson is hoping the gifts, in addition to bringing in mental health counselors to help work through feelings of isolation, will help clients feel more at home.

Wilson says many of these gifts are donations from churches and other neighbors in the Big Bend.

Those who need shelter or a meal this week can visit the Kearney Center or call the number on your screen.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27.

