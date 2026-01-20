FDLE: Purple Alert issued for missing Tallahassee woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Purple Alert for a missing Tallahassee woman.

According to FDLE, 60-year-old Sonya Taylor was missing from the area of the 790 block of Ridge Road in Tallahassee.

She's been missing since Friday.

AXIS MAPS

FDLE say she may have been traveling in a 2023, Gray Nissan Altima—Florida Tag number Y32CLD.

Taylor was last seen traveling northbound in the area of Crawfordville Road and Munson Boulevard last Friday.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, FDLE urges you to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-606-5800 or dial 911.

