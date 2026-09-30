1 dead after single-vehicle crash; Tallahassee police investigating

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Tallahassee left the driver dead, police said.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lake Bradford Road, according to police.

The driver, an adult man, died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not immediately provide any further details about the crash or the man who died.

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