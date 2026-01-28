Leon County students and neighbors experience EDEP/21st Century's Summer Camp Vendor Expo

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Introducing enrichment for youth through the summer months.



Early Thursday, the Summer Camp Vendor Expo returned to Leon County.

With a variety of vendors on-site, there was a little something for everyone from camps at the public library as well as animal encounters.

Watch the video below to hear from EDEP's Project Manager as she shares the value behind the initiative.

eon County students get to experience the EDEP Summer Camp Vendor Expo

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Extended Day Enrichment Programs and 21st Century in Leon County spent the morning showcasing different programs that will be available for youth through the summer.

The initiative is their Summer Camp Vendor Expo.

Dozens of parents, elementary and middle school students were in attendance to start planning ahead to find a camp or field trip catered to their interest.

With most vendors being able to bring in 60 to 100 children, there was a little something for everyone, from the public library to animal encounters.

Kathleen Pester, Project Manager of EDEP, shares the importance of bringing this initiative to the community.

"We like to offer enrichment that's not just them playing on a playground. It's them doing activities, them being hands-on, and it gives them a lot of growth. It gives them a chance to bond with their peers. It gives the parents somewhere to safely put their kids when they have to work during the day."

Over the summer, the group will have summer camps from 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. with plenty of activities and field trips for students to enjoy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.