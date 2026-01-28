Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Leon County students and neighbors experience EDEP/21st Century's Summer Camp Vendor Expo

The initiative was hosted by EDEP and 21st Century to introduce students to the variety of camps available in the area that may peak their interest.
The community interacting with vendors
Stefan Roberts
SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Introducing enrichment for youth through the summer months.

  • Early Thursday, the Summer Camp Vendor Expo returned to Leon County.
  • With a variety of vendors on-site, there was a little something for everyone from camps at the public library as well as animal encounters.
  • Watch the video below to hear from EDEP's Project Manager as she shares the value behind the initiative.
Extended Day Enrichment Programs and 21st Century in Leon County spent the morning showcasing different programs that will be available for youth through the summer.

The initiative is their Summer Camp Vendor Expo.

Dozens of parents, elementary and middle school students were in attendance to start planning ahead to find a camp or field trip catered to their interest.

With most vendors being able to bring in 60 to 100 children, there was a little something for everyone, from the public library to animal encounters.

Kathleen Pester, Project Manager of EDEP, shares the importance of bringing this initiative to the community.

"We like to offer enrichment that's not just them playing on a playground. It's them doing activities, them being hands-on, and it gives them a lot of growth. It gives them a chance to bond with their peers. It gives the parents somewhere to safely put their kids when they have to work during the day."

Over the summer, the group will have summer camps from 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. with plenty of activities and field trips for students to enjoy.

