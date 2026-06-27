Quincy swears in officials, Dr. Robin Wood elected mayor

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Quincy held its swearing-in and reorganization meeting this week, officially seating newly reelected Commissioner Dr. Robin Wood and other members of the city commission.

The meeting opened with roll call, an invocation, and remarks from city leaders and commissioners who emphasized unity, collaboration, and a shared focus on serving residents. Commissioners spoke about the importance of putting differences aside and working together for the greater good of the city.

Dr. Wood was formally sworn in as District 1 commissioner alongside fellow elected officials. During the ceremony, she thanked her family, supporters, church community, and voters, saying she did not take the responsibility lightly.

“I understand exactly what this requires—accountability, transparency, and results,” Wood said.

She outlined her priorities for the new term, including fiscal responsibility, infrastructure improvements, economic development, job creation, and public safety. Wood also stressed the need for collaboration among city leaders, noting that progress requires agreement and shared decision-making.

“To the citizens of Quincy, I have heard you,” she said, adding that her focus would be on delivering results rather than words alone.

Following the swearing-in portion of the meeting, the commission moved into its reorganization. During nominations and a roll call vote, Dr. Robin Wood was elected mayor of Quincy. Commissioner Devonte Knight was selected as mayor pro tem.

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