HEALTH ALERT: Cat tests positive for rabies in Taylor County; how you can stay safe

Health officials are warning Taylor County neighbors about rabies.

A cat that was recently captured in the Foley area had the disease.

Read the department of health news release below to see who is at risk and how you can protect yourself.

The Florida Department of Health in Taylor County (DOH-Taylor) is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. This is in response to a confirmed case of rabies in a cat that was captured in the Foley area off South Byron Butler Parkway in unincorporated Taylor County on March 12, 2024. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may be currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals, especially bats, which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Taylor County:

Northern boundary: Approximately 1 mile north of the Papermill/Hwy 30/Foley Rd

Eastern boundary: U.S. Hwy 27

Southern boundary: Fenholloway River

Western boundary: Byron Butler Parkway

Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:



Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property, so they do not come in contact with wild or stray animals.

If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Taylor County Animal Control at 850-838-3525.

﻿﻿Avoid contact with wild or stray animals.

Do not handle. feed, or unintentionally attract them with open garbage cans or litter.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Taylor by calling 850-850-584-5087.

﻿﻿Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Taylor County Animal Control at 850-838-3525.

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian's recommended schedule.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Taylor at 850-584-5087.