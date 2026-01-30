Wakulla County is in the final steps of approval to rebuild Mashes Sands Pier

PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors asked if there was an update on the pier, then I went to the county to ask for them.



The county says they are in the final steps for approval.

They anticipate the RFQ and ITB will be tentatively posted in March.

After neighbors in Panacea asked me if there's an update on the rebuilding of Mashes Sands Pier, I went to the county to see where they were in the process.

I'm Serena Davanzo, your Panacea neighborhood reporter. The county says they're in the final steps of the approval process.

When we last told you about Mashes Sands Pier, there were delays to the project. This is due to it being rebidded to FEMA, as now the pier needs to be replaced, as opposed to being repaired from the damage it sustained during Hurricane Michael.

Now the county says in the final approval steps. They anticipate the request for quotes and invitations to bid will be tentatively posted in March. They're working with FEMA to ensure the procurement documents are approved before posting.

Since the project is federally funded, the review from FEMA is necessary.

Wakulla County continues to work with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to ensure the County’s procurement documents are approved prior to posting. The funding for this project is federally funded, and to ensure Wakulla County will be eligible for reimbursement of the expended funds, the review is necessary. Staff are on the final steps of this approval process and anticipate that the RFQ and ITB will be tentatively posted in March.



The engineer’s estimate for completion once the construction contractor has been issued the notice to proceed is 270 days.

Somer Pell, Wakulla County Assistant County Administrator

The county says the engineer's estimate for completion will be about 270 days after the contractor has been issued a notice to proceed.

In Panacea

