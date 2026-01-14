Gulf Specimen Marine Lab calls for ordinance change over sign

PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — New property owners want the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab to remove their way-finding sign on Coastal Highway, but the lab says local regulations make it hard to put up a new sign elsewhere.



The property owners say they want to add a fence on the land where the sign currently stands.

County and state ordinances prevent signs from going up by a Florida Scenic Byway.

Watch the video below to learn more about recent discussions over the sign.

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab will have to take down its sign and is urging for an ordinance change to help them put up a new sign

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The sign you see here has become a topic of controversy here in Wakulla County, as the new owners have asked the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab to remove it.

Im Serena Davanzo, your Panacea neighborhood reporter.

Now, why has this sign stirred up controversy?

Well, with current ordinances through the county and the Department of Transportation, it makes it difficult for the lab to even put a new sign up to replace this one.

The location of their way-finding sign on the corner of Coastal Highway and Walker Street, here in Panacea on the Big Bend Scenic Byway.

Cypress Rudloe, the executive director for the lab, says that the sign has been up showing people the way to the lab for over 30 years.

Within the past few months, new owners took over the property and have been in talks with the lab about removing it.

At the time of this report, we are unaware of the purpose for the sign needing to be removed besides it's on private property.

I asked Rudloe, "So when did you guys get into discussions with the property owner about all this?"

"So they called up and said they were putting up a fence and that they needed us to remove our sign because it's in the way of their fence going up behind us. And we immediately drove down there to meet them, and they informed us that we need to move their sign," explained Rudloe.

During their discussions, Rudloe explained the permitting issues with the county and state that would arise when it comes to building a new sign.

He said they were open to give the lab some time to get the signed move.

Rudloe says that the way current ordinances lie, they wouldn't be able to put up a way-finding sign in a new location.

According to Wakulla County ordinances part 1, land development code section 6-18, under g5, there shall be no off-premise sign along or visible from a highway or road currently designated as a scenic highway.

No permanent off-premise sign shall be permitted along or visible from a highway or road being considered by the florida department of transportation for designation or currently designated as a scenic highway regardless of the zoning district. (unless approved pursuant to section 6.18(g)(13) of this code). Wakulla County Part 1 Land Development Code Ordinances 6.18(g)(5)

According to Rudloe, the Florida DOT has similar codes for scenic highways.

Rudloe says they secured a property right down the road from the lab on Palmdale Street that they hope to put a new sign if ordinances change to allow for it.

He cites that this location change would also be beneficial to the lab if they can get a new sign up.

"In years past, we've even had problems with school buses getting lost and stuck in the marsh right down here, where they just went straight in, turning at this sign," said Rudloe. "So this has been kind of a big problem for us for years, the school buses finding us, because Panacea is the main area on this waterfront, and it's always been a working waterfront town."

Rudloe agrees that it is the new property owners' right to get the sign removed.

He just hopes that the ordinances can be changed to build one right down the road.

At the time of this report, I have been in contact with the current property owners for comment, and I'm still waiting for a response.

Rudloe has asked county commissioners to consider putting the sign ordinances as agenda items at future commission meetings and has had talks with the DOT.

In Panacea Serena Davanzo ABC 27

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.