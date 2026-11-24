NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A $750,000 safety study is moving forward along West Tennessee Street as transportation officials look for ways to make the busy corridor safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

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Transportation officials advance $750,000 safety study to improve West Tennessee Street after fatal crashes

The Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency is advancing the study with $750,000 in state and federal funding.

It comes after several fatal crashes involving pedestrians and drivers along the corridor.

The study will examine potential improvements from Monroe Street to Aenon Church Road, including addressing gaps in sidewalks and enhancing existing crosswalks.

"It's going to be really a holistic planning study. So, it's going to look at sidewalk gaps, where for the west along the corridor there, there are no sidewalks," CRTPA Planning Manager Greg Burke said.

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