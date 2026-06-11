NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Thursday, the Tallahassee Urban League held a conference that brought together community leaders, city officials, and organizers to address growing concerns about the safety of pop-up parties and their increasingly violent outcomes. Leaders emphasized the role of education, prevention, and community engagement in combating gun violence and crime, while also calling on parents and young people to make safer choices. The event also served as a platform to introduce the Tallahassee Urban League's upcoming Empowerment Week.

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Tallahassee Urban League calls on youth to avoid pop-up parties amid safety concerns

The Tallahassee Urban League gathered with local leaders in the Frenchtown neighborhood for a press conference focused on public safety concerns, youth awareness, and parental engagement in response to an upward trend of pop-up parties turning violent.

Tallahassee Urban League CEO Curtis Taylor had a direct message for young people.

"Young people, don't get caught up in the pop up," Taylor said.

Organizers used the event to address gun violence and crime through education, prevention, and community engagement, and to provide an overview of the organization's upcoming Empowerment Week.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox spoke to the importance of these initiatives.

"I am appealing to as a parent to our young people, and what I'm saying to them is don't put yourself in a situation where your parents have to bury you because you went to have a good time, but that wasn't what other people had on their mind. So when you see things breaking off and going south, get out of there and as Deputy Chief said, call 911 to get some help over there to save some lives," Williams-Cox said.

The Tallahassee Urban League's Empowerment Week will run from June 15 through June 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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