Tallahassee traffic cameras help drivers stay aware of road conditions

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee's traffic camera system lets drivers check live road conditions online before leaving home, work, or school.

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Tallahassee traffic cameras let drivers check road conditions before leaving home

Bad weather, crashes, and event traffic can all slow your drive in Tallahassee — but the city offers a free tool to help drivers check conditions before they leave.

The Tallahassee Advanced Transportation Management System gives the public access to live traffic camera feeds, allowing drivers to check road conditions from a phone or computer before heading out from home, work, or school.

The system operates and maintains:



360 traffic signals

200 CCTV cameras

190 miles of fiber optic cable

About 242 of the cameras are publicly accessible, with 53 located in Northwest Tallahassee alone.

Neighbor Cornelieo Perez says having access to the traffic cameras is useful.

"Sometimes you can't just look at the red, greens, and yellows; sometimes you want to see like how thick and condensed the traffic is. Which I can say when you use the highway cameras or the road cameras, that would be very handy."

The live feeds give drivers a way to avoid congestion and check weather conditions. City traffic staff monitor the system in real time and can adjust signal timing to help improve traffic flow during busy periods or emergencies.

The driver information system also includes traffic maps, road conditions, disabled vehicle alerts, and collision alerts.

Perez says the cameras give drivers a clearer picture of what they're heading into.

"You know you might hear that it's bad, but you want to get an idea on how bad it really is for your own eyes," he said.

According to the city, camera streams are not recorded or saved by the Regional Traffic Management Center.

For more details, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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