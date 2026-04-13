NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — At Elder Care Services in Tallahassee, shelves that once held plenty of food are now struggling to keep up with a growing demand from seniors.

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Tallahassee senior food pantry faces severe shortage as demand jumps

"So far this year, we’ve given out 595 food bags. This same period of time in 2025 we had 380 so we have seen a 56 percent increase," Nicole Ballas, chief operating officer for Elder Care Services, said.

Ballas says more seniors are turning to the pantry as everyday costs continue to rise.

"Many seniors live on a fixed income. So if you are getting that social security you are getting the same amount each month. So as the cost for things rise, their monthly check isn’t necessarily rising," Ballas said.

The rising costs can force difficult decisions between paying for food, medication, or even rent. Ballas says she is having these conversations more often with seniors.

“Each individual budget might have one thing they’re going to have to compromise or save on, but difficult choices absolutely have to be made,” Ballas said.

Any senior age 60 or older in Leon County can receive food once a month, but keeping up with the need is becoming a challenge. Samantha Blaykworth, volunteer at the pantry says she has seen the growing demand firsthand.

"A little bit goes a long way," Blaykworth said. "A lot of things that are really good are pre-portioned stuff."

If donations do not keep up, the pantry may have to stretch what it has.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop your items off at 2518 West Tennessee Street, or buy off of the pantries Amazon wishlist.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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