Tallahassee neighbors to discuss priorities with local leaders Tuesday night

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee residents will have a chance Tuesday night to speak directly with local leaders about the issues affecting their communities.

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Tallahassee neighbors to discuss priorities local leaders Tuesday night

The Village Square and Leadership Tallahassee are hosting "Speed Date Your Local Leaders" at the Goodwood Carriage House. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event getting underway at 6 p.m.

The format gives residents 7 minutes at a time to ask questions and share their concerns as leaders rotate between tables.

From the cost of living to what's available in their own neighborhoods, residents say there are plenty of topics they want local leaders to address.

"It's a lot of different, a lot of questions that we really need answer, and are they going to be able to do it?," neighbor Arlette Bridges said.

Bridges says she wants to know how local leaders plan to help families keep up with rising costs and help them access the care they need.

"It's a lot of things that they do, and they appear to want to do it, but how are they going to fight that good fight for us who use them as our mouthpiece," Bridges asked.

For some residents, the conversation is also about what's missing in their own backyard.

Anthony McClurkin has lived in Tallahassee his entire life. After moving to the Northwest side about a year ago, he says he'd like to see more options for people who live there.

"A big variety, not just student-oriented areas, but also like, you know, family family attractions," McClurkin said.

Other residents want to know how they can have a voice in the rules and regulations that affect healthcare.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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