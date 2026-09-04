NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee teacher Alexus Hill died unexpectedly in 2025. She was 28. Now, the Alexus House offers free tutoring and support to Tallahassee youth, keeping her dream alive.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee mom brings her children to a place built from their former teacher's dream

Brianna Mansell brings her children to the Alexus House for free tutoring.

"Community and also family is what this place means," she said.

Alexus Hill once taught her daughter, and Mansell says the house is now an important resource for her children and other families in the community.

"She is so quiet, and she reminds me so much of Alexus, and she's such a reader like Alexus was. This place is everything. It's amazing. Coming all the way from South Carolina, coming here to Tallahassee has just been an amazing transition," Mansell said.

Alexus lived with epilepsy since childhood. Her family says that experience helped her understand that children don't all learn the same way. She became a teacher at RAA Middle and dreamed of creating a place where young people could get the help that worked for them. Alexus was 28 when she died after suffering a seizure in her sleep. Her family later turned her vision into the Alexus House.

Nicole Hill, Alexus's mother and executive director of the Alexus House, says the space reflects exactly what her daughter envisioned.

"It really is a dream come true. We have so many things that we can offer the kids, and I feel like, I feel her in here because I feel like this is exactly what she wanted. And so we've kind of put things in motion, and I just feel her all around when I come in," Hill said.

The Alexus House now serves young people ages 12 to 22 with free educational support, mentoring, job placement, and mental-health support.

Alexus would have turned 30 this month. Her family is asking the community to give $30 in her honor, with a goal of raising $10,000 to help keep those programs free.

The family is also preparing for their annual epilepsy walk on November 14.

Florida Department of Health data shows Leon County's rate of emergency-room visits from epilepsy was about 26-percent higher than the statewide rate in 2025. The Hill family's November epilepsy walk will support people living with the condition and their families.

Hill says both efforts are about keeping her daughter's work and memory alive.

More information about the $30 birthday campaign and the November epilepsy walk is available at The Alexus House.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.