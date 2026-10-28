NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Students at Kate Sullivan Elementary got a spooky surprise Wednesday, as they were given the chance to pick out their very own Halloween costumes ahead of the holiday.

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Tallahassee law firm surprises local elementary students with free Halloween costumes for sixth year

From Spider-Man to mermaids, the options were far and wide as students stepped away from the classroom to find the one costume that put smiles on their faces.

Second grader Jordan got to pick out her own very special costume.

"It's my favorite," Jordan said.

The giveaway is something personal injury law firm Scott and Wallace says is their motivation to keep the tradition going.

Now in their sixth year, partner Robert Scott says it's their way to give back to the community.

"We feel very fortunate to be able to live and work here and we want to help the community that supports us," Scott said.

And the students are not the only ones whose days are made.

"Their faces just lit up and they were smiling to be able to be here today, so it warms my heart it makes it just an amazing day to be able to see them and see how excited they are," Bradley said.

Kate Sullivan Principal Nikki Bradley says the seemingly small act of kindness makes a big difference.

Two other local elementary schools also got a special visit, with students at both Apalachee and Conley elementary joining in on the fun.

Both Kate Sullivan Elementary and Scott and Wallace say this is an event they look forward to every year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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