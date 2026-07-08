NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Faith and community leaders gathered Wednesday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in northwest Tallahassee to call for continued protections for Haitian immigrants facing the possible loss of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The gathering comes after a Supreme Court ruling allowed the federal government to move forward with ending TPS protections for Haitians.

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Tallahassee faith leaders rally to protect Haitian families facing loss of Temporary Protected Status

TPS allows eligible immigrants from certain countries facing dangerous conditions to legally live and work in the United States while protecting them from deportation.

Organizers say ongoing violence and instability in Haiti have disrupted daily life, leaving many essential services, including schools, hospitals, and businesses, struggling to operate.

"It makes no sense to send them back to a country that is suffering," said Reverend Dr. R.B. Holmes, pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Reverend Dr. Joseph Wright, pastor of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Tallahassee, says the conditions in Haiti make returning unsafe and is calling on lawmakers to take action.

"Haiti is in ruins, and so we're asking, in fact, we're calling on Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott to introduce a bill reinstating Temporary Protected Status for Haitians," Wright said.

Holmes says many Haitian families in the Tallahassee area are living with uncertainty over their immigration status. Church leaders say they will continue advocating for Haitian families and encouraging community members to stay involved.

Leaders also announced a worship and prayer service on August 16 for those impacted by possible changes to TPS.

Community leaders say the issue goes beyond immigration policy, and that it impacts families, local churches, and businesses that could lose members and employees if TPS protections end.

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