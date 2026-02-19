NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Christians and Muslims began Lent and Ramadan Wednesday in a rare alignment, with local churches and Islamic centers focusing on prayer and renewal.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee faith communities begin Lent and Ramadan on same day in rare spiritual alignment

Faith communities across Tallahassee began a season of spiritual renewal Wednesday as both Christians and Muslims marked the start of their respective holy observances.

For Christians, Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent, while Muslims began observing Ramadan. The rare alignment of these two religious seasons created a unique moment of shared spiritual focus across different faith traditions in the capital city.

"We begin the Lent season to remember, to rejoice, to reflect, and be renewed," said a worship leader during Wednesday's services.

Ash Wednesday signals the start of Lent, a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and spiritual discipline leading to Easter.

At Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr. and his staff led a 12-hour day of prayer from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., inviting the community to seek renewal.

"We bring them together at different times in our 12 hours of prayer to reflect on God's grace. You know, to remember God's love and always know that you could be renewed from anything you're going through," Holmes said.

At the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, Father Christopher Holcomb and his congregation offered multiple masses to accommodate worshipers throughout the day. During each service, clergy placed ashes in the shape of a cross on foreheads as a sign of humility and repentance.

Holcomb says Lent offers an opportunity to focus on what is most important.

"Amid all the struggles, the turmoil of life, all the difficulties we're having as a society, we know that the ultimate hope that we have is in Christ and his death and resurrection. And that's what the season of Lent is all about, is preparing our hearts to celebrate that special gift of the resurrection at Easter time," Holcomb said.

Wednesday also coincided with the start of Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam. Ramadan follows the lunar calendar and begins with the sighting of the new moon. During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, focusing on prayer, charity, and self-discipline.

It is rare for Ramadan and the start of Lent to align on the same day because each follows a different calendar.

The Islamic Center of Tallahassee shared a message with their worshippers on social media Wednesday saying: "We ask Allah to allow us to reach Ramadan, to grant us sincerity in our fasting and prayers, and to accept from us all our good deeds."

From early morning prayer services to evening fast-breaking meals, Tallahassee's faith communities are entering a season of intentional reflection that focuses on renewing the heart and strengthening the community.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.