Tallahassee city staff complete first technical review meeting for proposed Buc-ee's location

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee city staff completed their first technical review for a proposed Buc-ee's, asking developers to address traffic and safety plans by June 3.

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Tallahassee city staff completes the first technical review meeting for a proposed Buc-ee's location

The first of two application review meetings for a proposed Buc-ee's near Northwest Capital Circle and I-10 is complete.

City staff spent hours reviewing plans and identifying what still needs to be addressed for the 30-acre site. City leaders say the project area is part of a planned unit development that has been on the books for years due to Tallahassee's growth.

Wednesday's meeting was a technical review focused on whether current plans meet city code, rather than a final vote. City staff and experts from environmental, utilities, and fire services went line by line to point out gaps that still need clarity.

Officials are asking for clear crosswalk plans so pedestrians can move safely between pumps and the store. They also want a detailed construction sequence and confirmation that the project meets Florida Department of Transportation standards.

Engineers say they need more details on materials, including asphalt, and a full traffic flow plan showing how cars, fire crews, and trash trucks can navigate the site without blocking parking. City staff also called for a separate fire connection and a complete electrical plan before any equipment can be ordered.

Buc-ee's representatives have until June 3 to respond to each issue raised during the review. A second review meeting is set for June 17, where city staff will take another look at updated plans before making any final decisions.

The proposed development has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors.

"I never never dream after being here 25 years that this would be in my backyard," one neighbor said.

Neighbor Cecil O'Bryan says he does not want a Buc-ee's in his neighborhood because he believes the development would disrupt his quality of life.

"I know this is it’s going to happen, but I wish it wasn’t. To be honest with you if all this comes in and all this traffic and all this, I’m going to probably sell out and move," O'Bryan said.

Neighbor Rudolph Eummer, who has lived in Tallahassee for many years, said he is excited about the growth.

"It’s a good thing for Tallahassee. It’s going to be tremendous for employment very much, very much and the minimum wage will go up that’s gonna be tremendous," Eummer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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