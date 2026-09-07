NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — School is back in session, and students at Springwood Elementary have big hopes for the weather ahead.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Stay Ready with Preite: Springwood Elementary students make weather wish list

Meteorologist Jillian Preite visited the school to ask students one question: What kind of weather do you hope to see this school year?

Instead of answering with words, the students answered with drawings.

The results covered just about everything — sunshine, rain, snow, and more.

One student drew a sunny day filled with flowers, including a red tulip, a sunflower, a daisy, a poppy, a bluebell, and an orange tulip.

"Beause I want to smell all the flowers," Brooklyn said.

Another student went with rain.

"I drew buildings, and a car, and my umbrella so I won't get wet," Zuriah said.

One drawing featured a snowman, stars, a flower, a house complete with a bedroom, kitchen, windows, and a car.

"This is a snowman, and this is a moon, and then these are stars," Kingston said.

By the looks of it, these students have a lot on their weather wish list for this school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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