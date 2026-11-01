NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — It’s the season of pumpkins, fall leaves and, for many students, the best part of all: candy.

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Stay Ready with Preite: Ruediger Elementary students imagine a storm filled with candy

Meteorologist Jillian Preite visited Ruediger Elementary with a weather question that came with a sweet Halloween twist.

Instead of simply answering the question, students were asked to draw their forecasts:

If a spooky storm filled with candy was on its way, what would it look like?

Their imaginations quickly took over.

Willow pictured a tornado swirling with candy, while another drew clouds dropping treats from the sky. Jarvis even added a shark that wanted to get in on the candy.

Other forecasts featured Hershey’s bars, lollipops, M&M’s, ice cream and candy floating through the air.

“I think the tornado would be like a big piece of candy corn,” Melody said.

Halloween also made its way into the students’ forecasts, with drawings of witches, costumes and people trying to grab treats as they fell from the sky.

From candy-filled tornadoes to chocolate and lollipops raining from the clouds, the students at Ruediger Elementary proved that forecasting can be pretty sweet.

And if candy came with every storm, a few rainy days might not sound so bad after all.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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