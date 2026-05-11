NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Mail carriers across the Big Bend spent Saturday delivering something beyond letters and packages, they delivered non-perishable food donations collected as part of Stamp Out Hunger, the nation's largest one-day food drive.

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Stamp Out Hunger drive helps restock local food bank

The annual initiative asks residents to leave food donations by their mailboxes, which carriers then collect and deliver to local organizations serving people in need.

This year's drive aims to bring relief to tens of thousands of individuals across the region facing hunger.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 people in the area served by Second Harvest of the Big Bend face hunger and 1 in 4 children face hunger.

"This happens annually, and so we're always super excited whenever Stamp Out Hunger comes around, just because we get to see the community, the outpouring of the support from the community," Ashleigh Kittrell, Second Harvest of the Big Bend Marketing and Advocacy Manager, said.

That outpouring helps put food on the table for families already facing difficult choices whether to pay for groceries, rent, or gas.

Summer is among the hardest stretches of the year for food-insecure families. Without school in session, parents often have to stretch already limited budgets further or rely on food banks.

"During the summer months, we tend to have a lack of donations and food drives, and so during the summer, the need is great. School is out. There is a really an increasing need during the summertime," Kittrell said.

Advocates say without programs like Stamp Out Hunger, some households are left making impossible decisions, including skipping meals or going without essentials until school cafeterias reopen in the fall.

"Especially right now, with all prices being so high in gas prices, people are having to think about, do I skip a meal or buy gas or pay utility bills? So things like this really help us supply the demand we're receiving," James McGowan, Chief Development Officer Second Harvest of the Big Bend, said.

Organizers say all donations stay local, helping ensure families across the Big Bend have access to food during the summer months when need is highest.

The drive is also one of the biggest contributors to summer restocking efforts, helping food banks across the region meet high demand for meals in the months ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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