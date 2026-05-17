NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Women Empowering Each Other held a Take What You Need Access Day, giving families diapers, wipes, clothing, and household items as the organization prepares for an upcoming expansion.

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Rising costs push families to seek help from local nonprofit

A Northwest Tallahassee nonprofit is stepping in to help families who say rising costs for groceries, rent, and gas are making basic necessities like diapers and wipes difficult to afford.

Women Empowering Each Other held a Take What You Need Access Day, where families lined up to receive diapers, wipes, clothing, and household essential items.

Organizers say the event also comes as the organization prepares for a brief pause to restructure before expanding its reach across the community.

"We wanted to put this event together because we will be taking just a very brief pause, just reorganizing, restructuring, because we want to make sure that these items are also like assisting with self-sustaining," Chief Operating Officer Stalandria McKinsey, said.

COO McKinsey says the organization works directly with families on the ground, learning about their needs and connecting them with resources, while also working to build something deeper than material support.

"We see clients, we speak with them, we talk to them about what's going on in their life, we learn about what needs they have, how we're able to assist them. So we are, we are that on the ground type of organization," McKinsey said.

Organizers say many parents are struggling to afford basic items as the cost of living continues to rise.

"Because we know, like, you know, you need, you need items, and sometimes you just can't afford to go into the store and make those purchases,"McKinsey said.

For parents who attended, even small amounts of support brought immediate relief.

"Oh, we got — I got diapers, I got wipes, that's true to blessing for me and my daughter. I got clothes, I got a ball for my grandson, I got a baby doll for my daughter, that's true to blessing for her. That saved me a whole lot of money," Ruby McAfee, local mother, said.

McAfee says the financial pressure is constant, and many families are simply trying to get by.

"This world now is crazy. I don't know why we got to suffer like that, and we just made a little money, so we just trying to get by with," McAfee said.

Beyond physical resources, McKinsey says the organization is focused on making sure families feel supported, respected, and not judged during difficult times.

Women Empowering Each Other serves families across 14 counties and continues to accept community donations. The organization says its goal is not just to help families for one day, but to help parents build a more sustainable future.

Women Empowering Eachother:

Phone number: 850-270-3679

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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