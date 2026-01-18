Reentry and resource fair helping families rebuild after incarceration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend After Reentry Coalition’s Reentry and Resource Fair was created with a goal to bring additional resources to the forefront to men, women and their families, who are retuning from incarceration or soon will be



Returning citizens had the chance to connect with housing, transportation, employment, and mental health services to support a successful reentry.

Nearly 30 agencies attended with a shared mission of successful reentry

Watch the video to see how these resources help increase public safety, reduced recidivism, and strengthen families.

Nearly 62% of people released from state prison are arrested again within three years. That's according to the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Northwest Tallahassee, at a reentry event, working to keep that number from growing, connecting people released from prison with housing, jobs and transportation.

The Big Bend AFTER Reentry Coalition's reentry and resource fair was created to bring critical support services to the forefront for men women and families returning from incarceration.

The Fair connected returning citizens and their loved ones with essential resources, including housing assistance, employment opportunities, mental health services and family support.

These services are often difficult to access, and the barriers are many, finding stable housing, securing meaningful employment and overcoming the challenges that once led to incarceration.

The community response was powerful. Nearly 30 agencies came together, united by a shared goal, helping individuals successfully reenter their communities and rebuild their lives.

The purpose of this event was simple, yet transformative, to offer hope, opportunity and a second chance.

Public Defender for Florida's Second Judicial Circuit, Jessica Yeary, says that when communities invest in reentry, support everyone benefits, public safety increases, recidivism is reduced, and families are given the tools they need to move forward together.

Keith Parker, Chair of the Big Bend AFTER Reentry Coalition, says reentry doesn't just affect individuals returning home, it impacts entire families. That's why around 30 organizations came together to provide resources, not only for the returning citizens, but for the families that support them.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan ABC 27

