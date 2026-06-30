Pharmacy desert concerns grow in Tallahassee neighborhoods as closures limit access

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Several pharmacies have closed across Tallahassee, and healthcare leaders say some neighborhoods are losing more than just a place to fill a prescription.

The closures include the Walgreens at North Monroe Street and John Knox Road, the CVS on South Monroe Street, and two Winn-Dixie pharmacies in south Tallahassee.

Bond Community Health Center's Chief Pharmacy Officer Zandra Glenn says those closures are making it harder for some patients to access the medications they need.

"It's getting very difficult, especially for people on the south side of Tallahassee, to be able to get to a pharmacy within close proximity of their community. So a lot of times they have to trek far to be able to get access to their medications. So there may be a delay in therapy, or they may have to beg people to give them a ride," Glenn said.

Glenn says lower medication reimbursement rates have made it more difficult for some large pharmacy chains to keep less profitable stores open.

"The reimbursements are going lower. The dispensing fees are going lower. So the chains aren't making as much money as they used to. And they're going for the locations where they can be the most profitable, which unfortunately aren't in these communities. These communities see a lot of Medicare, Medicaid individuals. Those reimbursement rates just aren't high," Glenn said.

According to Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration, more than 43,000 people in Leon County were eligible for Medicaid as of May 2026. Statewide, that number was more than 3.9 million.

Florida Medicaid reimburses retail pharmacies using set pricing formulas, including a $10.24 dispensing fee. Glenn says those lower reimbursement rates can make it more difficult for pharmacies to remain open in neighborhoods where more residents depend on Medicaid.

Lachanthia Hall grew up on Tallahassee's south side. She says the loss of nearby pharmacies has made it harder for her family to access the medications they need.

"It's a burden. It's a burden when you don't have that access anymore. Burden for transportation, burden for seniors that need support from other family members or people to get them around. It's a burden. So they need this access here," Hall said.

Glenn says community pharmacies do more than dispense medication — they help keep people connected to the care they need close to home.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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