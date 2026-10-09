NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For Cassandra Lofton, preparing for Isaias is about more than stocking up on supplies. It’s about protecting her home from problems she has seen firsthand.

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Past storm damage prompts Tallahassee woman to prepare for Isaias

Lofton says heavy rain in the past forced her to have trees removed from her property, leaving her mindful of what another round of heavy rain could bring.

“When we had a lot of rain the last time, I had to get a lot of trees removed from the home, and just to watch all the water, you know, come down from the hill and things like that,” Lofton said.

This time, her family is taking an additional precaution by picking up sandbags to help protect their property from potential flooding.

Lofton says it’s a step they haven’t taken before, but one she believes is important as they prepare for the storm.

“For the safety of our community, safety for my family, to make sure that we have enough sandbags for the flood and just be safe,” she said.

While protecting her own family is a priority, Lofton says she is also thinking about neighbors who may need help preparing.

“My biggest concern is everyone; please come together. Let's work this out. Let's pray. Let's take care of one another,” Lofton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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