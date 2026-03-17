Nonprofit working to keep previously homeless Tallahassee woman in her home

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tammie Gail thought finding a home would be the hardest part after being unhoused for so long, but for her and many others, it wasn't.

In January, Gail was connected with a community through Facebook that helped her find a place to live. But now, months later, she says the challenges of maintaining that home have proven just as difficult as the ones she faced on the streets.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee woman and local nonprofit highlight struggles after homelessness

"You still have life to live. You still have to deal with the same things that everybody who's never been homeless has had to deal with, you know, and everything you had to deal with before you became homeless," Gail said.

ABC 27 first introduced you to Gail in January. She was living in her car at the time, and following our report, she soon found a community on Facebook that came together and found her a place to call home.

After working to survive day to day, she is now facing the reality of maintaining a home.

"You still struggle with being late for work or not having enough money for gas or rent. You know, because you still have to take care of your things that you didn't have to take care of when you were homeless," Gail said.

For many people transitioning out of homelessness, that shift can be overwhelming. That is where Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO) Tallahassee steps in. The nonprofit organization helps people find stability and get back on their feet through rental assistance, a food pantry, professional clothing and hygiene items.

Ebony Williams, an ECHO Housing Stability Specialist, says the organization is seeing more people who have housing but are struggling to keep it.

"They just want to be assisted and go on, you know? And so, part of that process is making sure they will be able to pay the balance, you know, the other part of the balance, or what is left over," Williams said.

On the first of every month, ECHO Tallahassee's rental assistance application opens and closes immediately once 25 people apply. Those who meet the criteria receive assistance for the month, along with guidance to build a sustainable plan for the future. They also have access to all of ECHO's resources.

"Yes, we applaud having an income. Yes, we applaud having the mindset to keep a job, you know, but we want you to become self-sufficient," Williams said.

For Gail, the fear of losing everything again is never far from her mind.

"You know, so something has to give, and I'm not sleeping in my car again," Gail said.

Williams says long-term support including job training, financial counseling, and short-term housing is key for individuals to find a permanent home and sustain it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.