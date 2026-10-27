New disc golf course open to players of all skill levels at Jackson View Park

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County officials unveiled a new nine-hole disc golf course and a renovated playground at Jackson View Park Tuesday morning, giving players of all skill levels another place to hit the course.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County unveiled a new nine-hole disc golf course at Jackson View Park, now open to all skill levels.

The course is designed for both beginners and experienced players, and it is now officially open to the public.

The county teamed up with the Tallahassee Disc Golf Association to develop the course. Some special guests from Canopy Oaks Elementary also gathered to see the unveiling.

In addition to the disc golf course, the makeover also included a renovated playground with safety surfacing and an ADA accessible swing.

For John Stewart, disc golf isn't something new. He says he used to play with his sons at Tom Brown Park, and now he's happy to see another course opening closer to home.

"I think they've done a great job. I haven't played it yet, but from looking around, it looks very well done," Stewart said.

Disc golf has a following in Tallahassee, with a local Facebook page that has more than 2,500 followers.

County Parks and Recreation Director Amanda Heidecker says community input helped make the project possible.

"Working with our community, working with the citizens, working with our partners, to make spaces like this work for you," Heidecker said.

While the course is ready for players, Stewart says he has a little shopping to do before he can join them.

"I was thinking of going to the store, and I think when I moved I lost my frisbees, so I'm going to buy some more," Stewart said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.