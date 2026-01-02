TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been a month and a half since the Social Seminole complex fire ripped through many apartments, injuring several, displacing dozens, and now it's claimed the life of one of the victims.



Preet Harsoda, an FSU Master's student, died from his injuries on Sunday.

Aamir Hussain Mohammad, another FSU student, is still in the hospital in Gainesville.

Watch the video below to hear how friends are trying to help these families in crisis.

More tragedy following Social Seminole fire, injuries claimed one victim's life, keeping one in hospital

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More tragedy following the recent fire at the Social Seminole apartment complex. One boy has died from his injuries, the other remains fighting for his life in hospital. I’m Maya Sargent in Northwest Tallahassee, breaking down challenges these families are facing and speaking to the friends trying to help.

After that fire at the Social Seminole apartment complex last November injured multiple people, Preet Harsoda and Aamir Hussain Muhammad have been fighting for their lives at the hospital in Gainesville.

Harsoda passed on Sunday from his injuries.

"It's really, really hard to believe, and I can assume the things, but how his family is, like, thinking this way, it's like, like for them, it's like a big loss. They lost their kid," said Rana Jawad Abbas, another student at FSU.

Abbas worked and studied with Harsoda.

"This is this is so, so terrifying," said Abbas. "At the same time, the shock of that incident still in our minds, like it's not easy."

Abbas also knows Aamir and has been keeping in touch with his family while he remains in the burns unit.

"He's alive," said Abbas. "Thanks God he's alive. He's still like fighting with all those things with his body."

But Abbas says he still has a long road to recovery ahead.

"It's not easy, like he's going to be recovering in just a few days," said Abbas. "It's a process of months, probably no one knows or years."

The Tallahassee Fire Department says there is no update in the investigation into the fire.

We also reached out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and have not yet heard back.

Rana tells me there is a fundraiser for Aamir’s family where funds will go toward medical expenses. If you feel inclined to support, you can contribute to the fundraiser here.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Maya Sargent, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

