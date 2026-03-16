More families in the Big Bend region may now qualify for Florida child-care assistance

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — More Big Bend families may now qualify for child-care assistance under Florida’s expanded School Readiness program. A change that is now helping local parents save money and give their kids quality early learning.

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More families in the Big Bend region may now qualify for childcare assistance

For Alexsandria Morgan, having a safe place for her children to go while she works means more than convenience, it means peace of mind.

"It benefits me tremendously. It takes a weight off my shoulders," Morgan said.

Morgan's children are enrolled in programs supported through Florida's School Readiness initiative, a program that helps eligible families pay for childcare while parents work, attend school, or take part in job training.

Recent changes to the program's eligibility guidelines mean more families across the Big Bend may now qualify for that same support.

"Families making about fifty-five percent of the state median income may now be eligible. For a family of four, that's just under fifty-seven thousand dollars a year," Megan Glasgow of the Early Learning Coalition said.

Leaders with the Early Learning Coalition say that increase expands eligibility by roughly $10,000, opening the door for families who previously believed they made too much to qualify.

Morgan says she has seen both sides.

"I originally met the requirements, then I got a different job and didn't qualify anymore. Then the funding changed, and it was like, 'Oh, you qualify again,'" Morgan said.

Morgan says the assistance has helped her family during difficult times, especially after recently losing an important source of income.

"Having this program really helped out and benefited. I didn't have to worry about how things were going to get covered at the very least, my child care was taken care of," Morgan said.

The School Readiness program serves children from birth through age 12 in Leon, Jefferson, Madison, Gadsden, Taylor, Wakulla, and Liberty counties. There are more than 200 locations across those seven county service areas.

Interested in applying? Click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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