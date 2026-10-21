NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For seniors who struggle to prepare meals on their own, Meals on Wheels can be a critical source of nutrition and support.

As the need continues to grow, Elder Care Services is expanding its kitchen in Tallahassee as it works to meet the demand and serve more older adults.

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Meals on Wheels kitchen expanding to help more seniors

Jocelyne Fliger, CEO and president of Elder Care Services, says hundreds of seniors are on the waiting list for Meals on Wheels.

“As more funding comes in, we’re able to take more people off that waitlist, and we look forward to serving more people through that expansion,” Fliger said.

Caroline Shelley, the organization’s congregate meal case manager, said kitchen and budget limitations have made it difficult to reach everyone who needs help.

“With this new kitchen, it would really be able to let us help a lot more seniors and elders in this area,” Shelley said. “I’ve seen extensive wait lists for my program,”

Elder Care Services is moving forward with a $1.2 million kitchen renovation, supported in part by a $990,000 grant from the Florida Legislature, along with additional donations.

The expansion will add about 1,000 square feet and provide more room, updated appliances and packaging equipment to help the organization prepare meals more efficiently.

Fliger said the kitchen has not been updated since Elder Care Services moved into the space in the 1980s.

The renovation will modernize the kitchen, improve its layout and strengthen the infrastructure used to prepare meals for seniors.

For seniors who participate in meal programs, the benefits can extend beyond nutrition.

Group meals also give older adults an opportunity to socialize and connect with others. Shelley said some of her clients look forward to those opportunities each day.

“And from some of my clients, I’ve heard that it’s the highlight of their day. That they can’t wait to wake up in the morning to be able to go to the site, spend time with their friends,” Shelley said.

Elder Care Services expects the kitchen renovation to be completed by spring 2027.

During construction, the organization expects Meals on Wheels meal preparation to continue at Lively Technical College, which is allowing the organization to use its kitchen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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