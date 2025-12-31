Making Miracles opens door of new home to help more unhoused mothers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Making Miracles Group Home has expanded their capacity to help more unhoused mothers.



ABC 27 has been covering the challenges the group has faced to be able to open the doors of their new home.

Their capacity is now 15 mothers, and the group said they currently have 3 spaces available for mothers with children under 5.

One organization finally able to achieve their mission of helping more unhoused mothers. I'm Maya Sargent, your neighborhood reporter in Northwest Tallahassee, with a look at how they were able to open these doors and why the group has more goals to cope with increasing needs.

In October, we told you Making Miracles Group Home was struggling from a lack of resources to open a new home with beds for unhoused mothers and their children.

But now...

"Man, great. It's great. It's great," said Debra Harris, Executive Director of Making Miracles, sharing they have finally been able to open their doors.

What changed in order for you to be able to open this place?

"Man, just people coming together, you know, just believing and trusting and having faith and knowing that this needs to be here. It needs to be here," said Harris.

The new home is helping mothers like Becky Anglin, who has been working the program and staying here, to help regain custody of her child.

"So as of January 5th, she will officially be mine, so I only have a few more days left," said Anglin.

A goal she tells me would not have been possible without this support.

"Making miracles saved us," said Anglin. "They really, really did. If it wasn't for making miracles, I don't know what I would be doing right now because they made this transition so much easier."

The new house has space to house 5 mothers with children under the age of five. They currently have 3 spaces available for mothers looking for support.

A need, Harris sai,d she has only seen increase.

"You could bring in one, there's five more. That's the need," said Harris. "It's everyday life, you know, with young girls, you know, pregnant or with a child under five years old, sleeping in cars, don't have anywhere to go."

As we enter the new year, Harris said she has a goal to be fully staffed, telling me they have jobs available, including house management for people looking for work.

You can help Making Miracles by attending their banquet on January 29 at 6pm. Funds will go toward helping keep the group continue their mission of taking in more unhoused mothers. More information about the banquet can be found here.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Maya Sargent, ABC 27.

