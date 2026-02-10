Local workshop teaches body-based technique to help manage stress and trauma

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee workshop is teaching Tension and Trauma Releasing Exercises (TRE) that use natural muscle tremors to help neighbors release stress and regulate their nervous systems.

As economic, social and political pressures continue to rise, some neighbors are looking for new ways to manage stress in both the mind and the body.

"I want to be as healthy mentally as I possibly can," said Tamara Odom, a neighbor and TRE participant.

A local workshop is teaching a body-based technique that some participants say helps release built-up tension.

"There's so much more going on in the world today. We're very divided, and this is something that you could do for yourself to bring yourself peace," said Odom.

The practice is called TRE, or Tension and Trauma Releasing Exercises. It uses a series of seven simple movements to activate a natural muscle tremor response.

Therapist and facilitator Ashley Pickard says that response can help reduce physical tension associated with stress.

"So these seven exercises bring about this tremor, and then we lay on the ground and tremor shake for anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes. And this releases that tension that the body is holding onto and it regulates the nervous system, so that we feel relaxed and calm. It's a way to address symptoms of PTSD without having to talk about it or think about it," Pickard said.

Mental health strain is a national issue, but local data show it's impacting neighbors here at home as well.

According to Leon County Community Health reporting, close to 1 in 100 neighbors have been hospitalized for a mental health disorder. State numbers also show suicide rates in Leon County track close to the Florida average.

The American Psychological Association also says many adults report high stress levels connected to finances, social division, and the future of the country.

Odom says she has practiced TRE and found it helpful during a stressful season in her life.

"The benefits are amazing. The calm that you experience afterwards I can't explain it," Odom said.

Pickard offered a no-cost class for first responders in January and has another session planned for teachers in March.

Neighbors can also sign up for a session on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abundance Wellness Center.

Body-based stress practices like TRE should not replace medical or psychological care, but may serve as an additional coping tool for some people.

You can find more details on the Discovering Peace Within website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

