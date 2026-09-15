NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County voters will decide in November whether to renew a half-penny sales tax that has funded school improvements for 25 years, and the school district is holding a series of meetings to help them understand what's at stake.

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Leon County schools host meeting on half-penny sales tax renewal

The first meeting, held at Godby High School, drew parents and community members looking to learn more about the tax before casting their ballots.

"A lot of times people go into voting booths, and they really don't know what they're voting for or voting against," Rocky Hanna, Leon County Superintendent, said.

Hanna says the tax has been used for capital improvements, renovations, remodeling, and school safety.

If voters approve a new 15-year term, Hanna said the tax could generate between 500 and 600 million dollars.

"It's vitally important, and we won't get another chance for four more years. That's why this is so important for us right now. And again, our children are our future, right? What better investment can we make than investing in the future of our country, of our state, and in our community?" Hanna said.

Summer Boggs, whose second-grader attends a Leon County school, said she did not know much about the tax before attending the meeting.

"I think that it's really important to have the support of administration as far as looking forward to ensuring that our schools have all the technology, all of the safety equipment, and everything that they'll need to equip our youth for a successful future," Boggs said.

The half-penny sales tax is not the only school funding measure on the November ballot.

Hanna said a separate millage increase would help fund salary increases for teachers and non-instructional staff, and could generate another $29 to $30 million.

The next community meeting is scheduled for September 15th at Leon High School.

Three additional meetings are planned after that.

- September 16th at Chiles High

- September 23rd at Rickards High

- September 29th at Lincoln High

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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