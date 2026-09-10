NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County is moving to expand affordable housing assistance for residents living in manufactured homes after a state law change removed a cap on how much funding local governments can direct toward that type of housing.

The county could direct more funds to cover repairs, down payments, relocation costs, and rent.

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Leon County looks to expand affordable housing help for manufactured home residents

At Tuesday's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting, county staff gave members an early look at changes heading to the Leon County Commission.

Previously, local governments were limited to using 20% of their annual State Housing Initiatives Partnership — or SHIP — funds on manufactured homes. SHIP is a state program that sends money to local communities for affordable housing. The state removed that cap in July.

With the cap gone, Leon County could put more of those funds toward helping people who live in mobile homes. That includes home repairs, help with a down payment, and more affordable rental options.

The county is also looking to help people forced to move if their mobile home park closes. Qualifying households could get up to $10,000 to relocate, or up to $5,000 to help pay lot rent.

One committee member noted the broader challenge facing residents.

"We are in a time historically, where wages and housing prices, it's not good."

But members say housing is only part of the conversation. They also discussed the need for jobs that pay enough for people to afford a place to live.

Committee member Bruce Strouble says the group gives neighbors a voice before these ideas reach county commissioners.

"Really, we're just trying to help people get their foot in the door as people need affordable places to rent or they want to be able to purchase their home for the first time. The county is really looking to find more avenues to step in, intervene, and provide that assistance," Strouble said.

The Leon County Commission is scheduled to consider the changes Tuesday, September 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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