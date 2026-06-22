NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County is working with community partners to apply for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant aimed at training workers to use artificial intelligence on the job.

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Leon County applies for federal AI upskill grant aimed at preparing workers for a changing job market

Leon County is pursuing federal funding to expand artificial intelligence training for local workers as part of a broader effort to help the workforce adapt to a rapidly changing job market.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration recently announced its AI Upskill Accelerator Program, which makes approximately $25 million available nationwide. The program is designed to train workers to use AI on the job while helping businesses stay competitive. Leon County is now working with community partners to apply for the funding.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor said AI offers major benefits, but communities must also prepare for its impact on the workforce.

"AI provides some extraordinary benefits, but we can't ignore the potential impact it could have on our workforce…If we can help employees build the skills they need, we can mitigate job loss and strengthen our local businesses at the same time."

The AI Upskill Accelerator Program includes training for workers to use AI, industry and education partnerships, and a focus on workforce development.

At Domi Station, a nonprofit business incubator in Downtown Tallahassee, that preparation is already underway. The organization supports entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses through training, resources, and networking opportunities.

Executive Director Kara Holbert said many people are no longer asking whether AI is coming. Instead, they want to know how it will affect their jobs and how they can keep their skills current.

"It can be a valid fear. I mean really, with any technology that's new or evolving, there's going to be some trepidation, especially if it's something that we don't completely understand or have a big handle on. So it's important to learn and grow along with that technology."

Being fluent in AI and how it can increase productivity makes workers more attractive to employers, Holbert said.

Domi Station is hosting a free AI workshop Saturday, June 27th, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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