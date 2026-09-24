Another series of forums gives Tallahassee voters a chance to size up candidates

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Pamela Andrews knows she will have choices on her ballot in November, but she says she does not know enough about the people asking for her vote. Another series of candidate forums in Tallahassee could help.

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League of Women Voters forums give Tallahassee voters a chance to size up candidates

"What I really want to know is, really, what is their heart, and their desires, and what their intentions are," Andrews said.

With four more candidate forums coming up, Andrews says she wants to see more than what the candidates say.

"I really want to see the body language. I want to truly see, hear their answers, but also see their facial expressions — because we've heard a lot of answers in the past...but when it was time for them to sit in those seats, things change," Andrews said.

A bell signals when a candidate's time is up during the forums. It will ring again Friday, Sept. 25, as the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee and the Capital Region News Collaborative continue their general election forum series.

The series started Monday with the Leon County Commission District Three race.

"I think the best thing you're going to see is equal ground, and equal footing, and equal opportunity for each candidate to really tell you about themselves. You get to see their face, you see their eyes, and you see their smile. And I think it shows you a lot about their sincerity," Miriam Tellechea, Co-President of the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee, said.

On Friday, Tom Derzypolski and P.J. Perez are scheduled for the City Commission Seat Three forum at 11 a.m. Loranne Ausley and Jeremy Matlow follow at 1 p.m. in the race for mayor.

On Monday, Sept. 27, Dot Inman-Johnson and Dianne Williams-Cox are scheduled for the Seat Five forum at 11 a.m. Tracy Robinson and Allison Tant follow at 1 p.m. for State House District Nine.

The County Commission District Five forum has been canceled.

The forums come before early voting begins Oct. 19. The forums will stream live on WTXL's Facebook page. Election Day is Nov. 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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