LCSO: Teen brought mother's stun gun to Godby High for his own protection; now he's charged with a felony

Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old student for allegedly bringing a stun gun to Godby High School Monday.

The student said he had the stun gun for his own protection.

Read the news release below to see how school leaders made the discovery.

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, September 16th, a Godby High School teacher saw what they believed to be a stun gun inside a 16-year-old, male student’s backpack. The teacher notified school administration who searched the student’s backpack and located the weapon.

The student advised that he was carrying it for his protection. He advised that the stun gun belonged to his mother, but she was unaware that he was in possession of it and him bringing it to school.

LCSO is appreciative of school administrators for recognizing an issue and taking swift and decisive action. The student is charged with felony Possession of Weapon on School Grounds.

Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus. Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.